The digital euro arrives in 5 years. Now we need to solve 5 problems

We can well say that the central banks (and among them the European Central Bank) have lifted their anchors. A central bank digital currency is now a concrete working hypothesis and the issue is no longer if it will be done but how it will be done and when it will be in our virtual pockets.

For the digital euro we are talking about five years. An enormous amount if you think that China would like to launch a pilot project starting from the Beijing Winter Olympics and that the challenge of big techs with their virtual currencies is getting closer and closer. The risk of arriving late is there but the need for such a long gestation is explained by the many aspects still to be developed. These are relevant aspects to be handled with care that could significantly impact the success of the project. In short, haste could be the enemy of good.

Let’s see the main knots to be solved.

Let’s start with some fixed points. It is Central Bank money as are banknotes. This means that we will run no risk other than the loss of purchasing power due to inflation. Unlike our money deposited with a bank, which we may not review if it fails (deposits are not guaranteed above 100,000 euros), there will be no risk of losing our money as the Central Bank cannot fail. The second fixed point is that the currency will be legal tender, it can be used / must be accepted by all economic operators to carry out transactions, an aspect that poses more than an organizational and interoperability problem with the current payment system. The theme is to guarantee universal access to the new currency, however it is currently expected that it will coexist with classic banknotes.

Without prejudice to these aspects, the design of central bank digital money needs to address some points.

Confidentiality. First, a choice must be made on the subject of trade off confidentiality-traceability of the instrument. To date, banknotes and money deposited in the current account are placed at two extremes: banknote transactions are confidential / anonymous and difficult to trace, payments made by credit card or bank transfer are fully traceable. The issue is delicate, if the use of cash to carry out transactions with money of dubious origin is severely limited by the physicality of the instrument, things could change significantly in the case of digital money. The use of Bitcoins for illicit operations testifies to this. The choice is linked to the alternative token based (you can spend the digital currency if you know a cryptographic key) or account based (you can spend the digital currency if you prove your identity). The point could be solved thanks to new technologies that guarantee the anonymity of transactions with the possibility for the authorities to verify them under certain conditions. Cost of digital currency. Banknotes are a very inexpensive payment tool but cannot be used in digital payments, while online payments made via credit cards / bank transfers are very expensive (in some countries it reaches 1% of GDP). Deciding who will bear the cost of the infrastructure that will make the digital currency work is yet to be defined. It is not excluded that we move towards a form of subsidy from other forms of intermediation / provision of services or from the Central Bank itself. The topic is relevant as the digital user typically does not want to pay any fees. Role of financial intermediaries. Notwithstanding that the digital currency will be issued by the Central Bank, the point is to understand whether citizens will have a current account with the same or will be brokered by the banks. On the one hand, the Central Bank is not equipped to manage the current accounts of three hundred million people, on the other hand digital money cannot be entered in the balance sheet of banks (as are deposits) as in this case it would be completely equivalent. to current deposits. A hybrid form of intermediation is to be developed with digital currency that is managed by intermediaries without being entered in their balance sheet. The point of attention is that in any case there will be a disintermediation with negative repercussions on the availability of credit for the economy. Remuneration. Banknotes are not remunerated, deposits usually are. What will happen to central bank digital money? The question is open and questions its very nature, if it must simply be a payment instrument, no remuneration is necessary, if instead it must also have the characteristics of a store of value it could be remunerated. The point is very delicate as any remuneration would make the digital currency a very attractive substitute for deposits, exacerbating the risks of disintermediation. Technical Problems. The problems are many, three above all. If I wanted to use my digital currency to buy bread in a blackout situation, what could I do? A similar argument concerns the use of digital currency for so-called offline payments, payments that I would like to make, for example, in an area where there is no internet connection. The second issue concerns the use for commercial purposes of the information contained in digital currency transactions that require well-defined governance and forms of protection. Finally, there is the issue of security: a centralized system (headed by the Central Bank) for managing digital money would be a very attractive target for hackers.

We need to act quickly but these issues must be addressed and the ideas are not clear. Looking into our home, the real question to ask is whether Europe has the necessary agility to promote such an ambitious project in an effective and timely manner. Getting the different countries (citizens, financial operators) to agree on the characteristics of the digital euro will be no small feat.