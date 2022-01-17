the digital event may also have been canceled

The new wave of infections and the renewed global health instability convinced Entertainment Software Assosiaction (ESA) to cancel plans to bring the Electronic Entertainment Expo back to Los Angeles and to opt for a new all-digital edition for the E3 2022. The situation, however, could be much more critical.

The first to be wary of ESA’s statements was Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, who rang the death knell for E3 last January 7 stating that COVID had no role in the organizers’ decision. “It’s just E3 that throws in the towel”, explained the well-known reporter.

Today, another well-known face of the videogame press, Jeff Grubb, thought of adding fuel to the fire, according to whom the digital event of E3 2022 may already have been canceled by ESA. The reporter is not entirely certain, in fact he used the word “probably”, however, the information in his possession delineates what promises to be a videogame summer “confusing”. According to him, Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest 2022 may have “assimilated” quite a few things, while other publishers would be preparing to do it themselves by organizing their own events. In such a scenario, a digital E3 might make little sense to exist.

We would like to reiterate that nothing is certain at the moment, even Grubb himself has not shown himself to be completely certain, therefore we prefer to wait for an official communication from ESA.