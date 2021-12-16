The Digital Markets Act was approved by the European Parliament. Also inside are browsers, virtual assistants and smart TVs

The European Parliament has approved the text of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) e has extended its rules to browsers, virtual assistants and connected TVs as well, as put forward in a proposal for amendments presented in November.

The DMA, born as a proposal in 2020 by the European Commission, aims to establish criteria that define a large online platform as a so-called “gatekeeper”, i.e. a market controller, and provide for the determination of unfair practices that can also lead to fines of 20 % of the worldwide turnover of companies.

The European Digital Markets Act is being born. Big techs forced to make messaging apps cross-platform? Go to the deepening

Pre-installed apps must be able to be uninstalled



Among the major global players involved in the DMA rules that are taking shape are Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook, but Reuters has highlighted that the European Parliament also wants to extend them to the travel site booking.com, the Chinese giant Alibaba and the online clothing retailer Zalando.

However, the DMA does not contain a predetermined list of companies, but only the criteria that establish whether they can use the role of gatekeeper. In order to monitor companies, the DMA has provided for a type of service that includes online intermediation services, social networks, search engines, operating systems, online advertising services, cloud computing and video sharing services.

With yesterday’s vote, the European Parliament accepted a number of amendments that they also officially include browsers, virtual assistants and connected TVs in this list.

As for the operating systems, a further study was made by also inserting smart devices, the Internet of Things and digital services integrated in vehicles. In the payments for services were also included in-app purchases.

Furthermore, confirmed the ability for users to uninstall pre-installed software applications, but added that the gatekeeper can prevent this in the case of applications necessary for the operation of the operating system or device.

Source: European Parliament

This confirmation of the parliament becomes important if you think that, for example, the iOS Messages app may not be considered essential for the functioning of the operating system and could be included in apps that can be uninstalled, which is currently impossible.

The European Parliament also wants the Commission to make an annual report on gatekeepers, with the possibility for legislators to propose surveys on new services and new products.

The DMA is not yet active, the text approved by European lawmakers will be used for negotiations with EU governments, which should start under the French presidency of the Council in the first half of 2022.