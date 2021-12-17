the diktat for the 10th anniversary of Kim Jong Il’s death

North Koreans were banned from laughing or drinking for 11 days on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the death of the former leader Kim Jong Il. Government authorities have ordered the public not to show any signs of happiness as North Korea commemorates his death. Kim Jong Il ruled North Korea from 1994 until his death in 2011, and then he was succeeded by his third and youngest son, current leader Kim Jong Un. Now, ten years after his death, North Koreans are forced to observe the 11-day mourning period in which laughing or drinking alcohol is not allowed. “During the mourning period, we should not drink alcohol, laugh, or engage in recreational activities“a North Korean from the northeastern border town of Sinuiju told Radio Free Asia (RFA).

MORE INFORMATION

Does Kim Jong-un have a double as a double? South Korean spies deny: leader lost 20 kilos

The source added that North Koreans are not allowed to shop on December 17, the anniversary of Kim Jong Il’s death. They added: “In the past many people who have been caught drinking or getting intoxicated during the mourning period they were arrested and treated as ideological criminals. They were taken away and never seen again. Even if your family member dies during the mourning period, you are not allowed to scream out loud and the body must be taken out after it is finished. People cannot even celebrate their own birthdays if they fall within the period of mourning. ”

North Korea imports a copy of Squid Game into the country: sentenced to death

Kim Jong Il died of a heart attack on December 17, 2011 at the age of 69 after ruling the country for 17 years in a brutal and repressive dictatorship. While the mourning period held annually for Kim Jong Il is usually 10 days, this year it will be 11 days to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his death.

Another source, a resident of the southwestern province of South Hwanghae, said police officers were told to pay attention to people who don’t seem adequately upset during the mourning period. They told RFA: “From the first day of December, they will have a special duty to suppress those who damage the mood of collective mourning. It’s a one-month special assignment for the police. I’ve heard law enforcement officials can’t sleep at all“. The source also added that groups of citizens and state-owned companies have been ordered to take care of those in poverty during the period of mourning, while the country is grappling with a food crisis. They said: “Social order and security must be guaranteed, so companies are responsible for collecting food to give to residents and employees who cannot come to work due to food shortages“.