The dilemma of yassification

2021 proved to be an outbreak of neolanguage and a contagious meme factory, which sanctioned the election of TikTok as the social media par excellence of Generation Z and, consequently, established its role as a gravestone in digital communication by the boomers and sometimes even Millennials. The site of the Nbc he spoke of it as an epochal turning point and even the New York Times he felt compelled to explain to us elderly people why new images correspond to new words. When, for example, the term yassification he entered with full honors in March last year Urban Dictionary, in April we already knew how to classify the meme of the “before” and “after” of the late Prince Philip of Edinburgh: transformed, thanks to every available Facetune or FaceApp tool, from ghost to fantasy (female). In the same period, a Twitter account called Yassify Bot was created, edited by the 22-year-old art student Denver Adams, who in his bio says he is non-binary and reassures us that he is not «a robot, since I just bought a month of FaceApp Pro ».

Many filters can create the effect of physical makeup such as foundation, eyeliner, mascara and lipstick; hence, the line becomes blurry on what counts as “trick”. This becomes even more blurred in our current almost entirely intangible world. There’s a Touch Up My Appearance button for Zoom, and a way to use Snapchat filters in Google Hangouts, Zoom, or Skype, with software called Snap Camera. Adams transforms historical and classic images into sexy women. The Know Your Meme meme database credits Yassify Bot for bringing the algorithmically engineered aesthetic into the mainstream, where it soon spread to a very wide audience. The narrative turn, if we can say so, of the yassification (which derives from “yaaaaaassss …”, a “supersy” very popular in the American LGBT community) came from the glaze, filter after filter, glaze after glaze, of the meme by Toni Collette in Hereditary metamorphosed from a menacing witch to a blonde Californian Beauty that was shared with greater speed than that of a virologist called by Gruber to have her say.

Determined by extreme editing of apps that add light, smooth wrinkles and add make-up, yassifications of works of art followed (The girl with the Pearl Earring by Vermeer) and sex changes, with Timothée Chalamet and Tom Holland changed into beautiful girls, even if there was a particular rage against Pete Davidson – a dazed comedian not particularly attractive, badly tattooed, but at the same time cool to the point to date Kim Kardashian, after being engaged to Ariana Grande -, feminized to the point of being indistinguishable from Alanis Morrissette.

There yassification is just the latest in a long line of niche identifiers that have gained ground on the internet, where people relentlessly classify highly specific, yet extremely volatile archetypes: whether this is a new conceptual art form, of satire versus the society of the show (Guy Debord, where are you ?!), criticizing the perfection of the selfies of the influencers on Instagram and TikTok, it is difficult for us to write it. Maybe it could be the beginning of a revolution, maybe it could be yet another big dick game for those who have a lot of time to waste. Interviewed by Teen Vogue, Denver Adams cryptically stated, “I don’t know if there’s a deeper meaning behind this meme trend, but if I were to theorize, it would be a bit to shed some light on how ridiculous this AI technology is, how smart it is, how it is in able to read faces and retouch them into something so artificial with the click of a button, in a second. I don’t know if it’s a scary thought, but it makes a joke of it which I think is funny. ‘