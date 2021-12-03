the dimensions make the Xbox Series X | S SSD tremble – Nerd4.life

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl it looks like a game truly gigantic and its size, apparently, is also reflected in the weight of download and installation on the Xbox Series X | S SSD, which looks just huge, further grown than previously reported.

According to the official STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl page on the Microsoft Store, the game requires 180 GB of free space on SSD on Xbox Series X | S, although the figure is still considered approximate and therefore could change in the next period, given that there are still a few months left until the release of the expected GSC Game World title.

This is therefore a further “growth” in size, considering that last June there was talk of 150 GB on the Xbox Series X | S.

180 GB occupied by STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl alone would take up over a third of the free space on the Xbox Series S, but would represent a lot of weight even on the larger Xbox Series X, forcing you to do some economy and move installed games for to be able to make room.

On the other hand, STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl is one of the major productions arriving in 2022, a year that is already quite full of big-caliber titles, by the way. In recent months we have learned that the game uses the Unreal Engine 5 and should therefore be one of the first games to arrive on the market focused on the new graphic engine of Epic Games, while some other details can be drawn from the preview of STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl.