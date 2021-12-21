The dinner with a positive that has infected 150 people

Crazy party in an Oslo restaurant for some employees of a company, but with a final surprise: among the guests there was also the Omicron variant which in one stroke infected over 150 people. In the late afternoon of November 26, about 117 people between 30 and 50 years old arrived on private buses in a club in Oslo for a corporate Christmas dinner. They ate, danced and toasted until half past ten in the evening and then returned home satisfied with the splendid evening spent in company. No fear for Covid given that there were 107 vaccinated with two doses and that, although in Norway the rules did not require it, all the participants had carried out a self-test, that is a quick swab to verify the Covid infection.

Too bad, however, that no one had taken the third dose of vaccine and that a person who had returned two days ago from South Africa was also present at the company party, where the Omicron variant was spreading rapidly. According to the man, his swab was negative (no effective control, only a self-declaration was needed) and so he went to the party, involuntarily infecting 81 of the guests at the company dinner, i.e. three out of four people (74%) .

Also infected some customers who went to the restaurant after the party, between 10.30 and 3 am. There is talk of at least 70 other people for a total that exceeds 150 infections, confirming the high level of contagiousness of the Omicron variant.

The man who returned from South Africa started feeling sick two days after the party and the other guests three days later. Fortunately, no one developed a severe form of the disease, just a headache, cold and fever. There are also some asymptomatic, while some have not yet received the results of the swab. The budget, therefore, could rise further, considering that in Norway restaurants are not required to register the names of those present for tracking.