The dinosaur hunter Federico Fanti with Daniele Bossari: what’s true in Jurassic Park

He just left Hunting for dinosaurs. Dig into the past to discover the future of the planet, the book of Federico Fanti, paleontologist born in 1981.

Federico Fanti is also conducting the television program The Dinosaur Hunter on National Geographic. Guest of Daniele Bossari, in his program on Radio DEEJAY The Boss of the Weekend, the geologist and paleontologist presented the book and talked about the fascinating world of dinosaurs. Between reality and fiction, also thanks to Steven Spielberg’s cult “Jurassic Park”, Fanti told live the “magic” of these incredible animals.

“Dinosaurs have something magical when you understand that they are not monsters, television objects, science fiction drawings, but they are real or at least they have been, this makes them very fascinating … They have ruled the earth for 180 million years and they are nothing else. that a piece of the beautiful history of our planet, with these foundations man has its weight but you can see it in a slightly different way “

Fanti also talked about his work as a paleontologist, the emotions at each discovery and the choice to do it in the field.

“I have brought to the excavations so many people, scientists, children, parents, people who did everything else, and every time a bone, a claw resurfaces, you see the wonder in everyone’s eyes!”

Among the many trips made, Federico spoke about the expedition in Gobi desert where he found an exceptional fossil: a nest with a hatching dinosaur.

Finally, the paleontologist commented on the cinematic cult of dinosaurs “Jurassic Park”. Is it possible to clone them like in the movie? Bossari asked. Listen below Federico Fanti’s answer and the entire interview with the weekend Boss!

Federico Fanti, the interview by Daniele Bossari

“Hunting for dinosaurs. Digging into the past to discover the future of the planet”, the book by Federico Fanti

Why on earth, in the era of the explosion of technology, should a promising young man be a paleontologist? What interest can bones and traces dating back millions of years have today? These are questions that Federico Fanti, paleontologist and National Geographic Explorer, as well as host of the cult broadcast The Dinosaur Hunter, has been heard many times. But his answer is firm and intriguing: dig to understand how those amazing creatures – 99.9% of all life ever existed! – have faced the changes that the Earth has undergone (ice ages, asteroids, collisions between continents, mass extinctions …) can help us understand why our Planet currently appears as it is and what mutations await it if we do not transform our habits soon . That is why, under the dramatic threat of the global warming, it is particularly interesting to go hunting for dinosaurs. Aware of this, Fanti takes us by the hand in his missions told with irony and a spirit of adventure, from Canada to Mongolia, from England to Tunisia, always in remote and fascinating scenarios. Following his investigations in the field, we thus learn to observe environments and stratifications with the eye of the scientist and to resize the position of the human species, one among many on Earth. The world is not ours and there paleontology – today more relevant than ever – leads us not only to accept it but also to adapt accordingly.

Who is Federico Fanti, the dinosaur hunter

Born in Bologna in 1981 Federico Fanti received his Degree in 2005 and a PhD in Earth Sciences in 2009 at the University of Bologna where I currently work as RTDb at the BiGeA Department and the Giovanni Capellini Geological Museum.

As geologist And paleontologist, has participated in and coordinated field research projects with the aim of studying different ecosystems and fossil fauna of the period Mesozoic. Excavation campaigns have led him to North America (Alaska, Canada, Mexico), Europe, Asia (Turkmenistan, Mongolia), Africa and more recently Australia. The goal of his research is the study of how climate changes and ecological influences have influenced evolution through adaptation or extinction events. He collaborates with various international institutions for geological and paleontological research and for the creation of geosites according to Unesco standards.

In 2017 he was chosen as one of the Emerging Explorer by National Geographic Society.