The “dinosaurs” of television: the series that have been broadcast for 20 seasons

The premiere on AXN of the 20th season of ‘NAVY: Criminal Investigation’ leads us to remember other fictions that have also endured two decades on the air, some even recovering some of their original protagonists. By Marina Such – 29 Sep 2022

There are series on the television grid that are true living fossils, relics from when the American open networks premiered massive phenomena and cable channels like HBO began to premiere the series that would change the course of television fiction in the 21st century. These series premiere this year their seasons 19, 20 and up to 24 and have resisted the appearance of platforms of streaming and the changes in the way of seeing the series.

One of them, NAVY: Criminal Investigationpremieres its 20th installment today on AXN with a cast that will be practically unknown to someone who stopped seeing it when Mark Harmon and Michael Weatherly (bull) were still hanging around NCIS headquarters. Wilmer Valderrama (that 70s wonder) Y Katrina Law (spartacus) are now two of his main agents, and the only one remaining from the original group of actors is Sean Murray.

The cast of the series ‘Law and Order: SVU’ / NBC

The longevity of this fiction is a case worthy of study because when it was released, in 2003, ITUC It was in its third season friends still had a year left in broadcast and emergencies Y Will and Grace were among the most watched series. Y Law had just lost Jerry Orbach, who was leaving the series in its 15th season. The television landscape was very different (it was still ten years before Netflix started producing its own series), but NCIS has managed to survive and, in addition, continues to release new spin off What NCIS: Hawaiiwhich FOX will premiere in Spain on October 3.

One of the keys behind this longevity (which is easier for procedural series, with self-conclusive cases) is the periodic renewal of the cast. In Law & Order: SVU they can still hold Ice Cube and Mariska Hargitay, but the start of their 24th season will have fresh blood. In these fictions, even actors who entered with the broadcast already well advanced can leave being veterans; Kelli Giddish, who played Amanda Rollins, is gone after twelve installments. And something similar can be said of Grey’s Anatomy. Ellen Pompeo may still appear in some episodes in the new season, the 19th, but the medical team is being renewed.

Grissom and Sarah are two of the characters from the original ‘CSI’ that ‘CSI: Vegas’ brings back.

And, curiously, series that closed their broadcasts being already very long-lived have recently returned in this trend to recover titles that viewers are already familiar with. William Petersen and Jorja Fox helped relaunch ITUCwhich ended in the 15th installment, as CSI: Vegasand her own Law He came back with two franchise veterans like Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson. His season count already reaches number 22.

The also twenty-two seasons of Tell me how it happened They talk about the loyalty of the public and the affection that they have for these series. They lose the freshness of their early years, but end up practically converted into institutions. More than half of Hollywood actors began their careers with an episodic Law and it is interesting to find these fictions on the grill, inaccessible to discouragement. The record of The Simpson perhaps it is too far for them, but it will not be because they do not try.