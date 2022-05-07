The Dior show in Seoul: the best dressed celebrities

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Suzy Bae, Yuna Kim, and more stunned at the show.

After multiple teasers, Dior finally showed its first runway show in Seoul at Ewha Womans University over the weekend. To celebrate the occasion, Maria Grazia Chiuri invited some of the country’s biggest celebrities, including BLACKPINK’s Jisoo fashion house ambassadors Suzy Bae and Yuna Kim.

The stars arrived at the ECC (Ewha Campus Complex) on the university campus, which received a makeover for the show. Names in attendance included Jisoo, who arrived in a black dress with lace details, as well as Suzy Bae, who wore a trench coat-style dress. Yuna Kim opted for an asymmetrical skirt, while Irene Kim wore a bright pink coat to match her black Saddle bag. The Sweet Home actor Go Minsi, the star of All of Us Are Dead Red Velvet’s Choi Yi-hyun and Yeri also sat in the front row that night. Other best-dressed celebrities include Jay Park, the actor from snow dropJung Haein, the star of Business Proposal. Ahn Hyoseop and Sehun from EXO.

