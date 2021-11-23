It was the year 1971, a representative of American table tennis players (or ping pong, you choose which term suits you best) visited China to play a series of friendly matches with the Chinese team. That was not a simple sporting event, but an event that remained imprinted in history as “The diplomacy of ping pong”. From there began a process of political detente between the two superpowers and in 1972 it was the turn of the then President of the United States Richard Nixon reach Beijing on a visit. The US-China ping pong match also had the honor of being mentioned in the famous film “Forrest Gump” with Tom Hanks as a soldier with excellent racket skills.

50 years later, the two table tennis federations have decided to collaborate together and celebrate the anniversary in a particular way. On the occasion of the World Championships, scheduled from today to Houston, there will be two mixed formations made up of players from both countries: the US Kanak Jha will pair with Wang Manyu, Olympic double champion in Tokyo, while Lily Zhang, a player of clear Asian origins but born in California, will support Lin Gaoyuan. The press immediately renamed it “The diplomacy of ping pong 2.0”. Forces come together to give a signal and strengthen collaboration at a particular historical moment, where someone aspires to undermine China-US relations by exploiting the developments of the coronavirus pandemic.

From late afternoon, therefore, it will get serious between the tables of the George R. Brown Convention Center, remembering that for the first time the United States will host a Table Tennis World Cup. Many players were present at the world championship and among these also the Italian national team with a large representative formed by Mihai Bobocica, Leonardo Mutti (Military Air Force), Niagol Stoyanov (Blue Flames Sports Group), Giorgia Piccolin, Debora Vivarelli (Army Sports Center) and Jamila Laurenti (Sports Groups of the State Police – Fiamme Oro).