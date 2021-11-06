The “diplomacy” of the drones of Erdogan- Corriere.it

from Lorenzo Cremonesi

Turkey is doing of arms exports one of the keys to his activism on the international stage

Arms exports as an efficient foreign policy tool. This is not new. But Turkey is making it one of the keys to its activism on the international stage. The strong point are the TB2 drones, a model built by the Baykar Marina company, whose head of technological innovations, Selcuk Bayraktar, is married to Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s youngest daughter, Sumeyye.

Two years ago, Italian intelligence in Libya had revealed how crucial the TB2s had been to help Tripoli militias repel the siege of Khalifa Haftar’s armed columns together with their Russian mercenaries allies. Now these same drones are becoming one of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s holds to save Adis Abeba against the advance of the Tigray guerrillas. Ahmed himself visited Erdogan in August to sign the military cooperation agreement, just after his army was defeated in Mekelle. His hopes appear well founded. TB2s have been used successfully by the Turkish military to fight Kurdish forces in Syria and Iraq. A year ago the same drones contributed to the victory of Azerbaijani soldiers against Armenian ones in the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Each of these war scenarios serves as an advertising flywheel for the Turkish military industry. So much so that Morocco, Tunisia, Albania, Poland and Kyrgyzstan have already bought them and the line of customers grows. They are cheap and that doesn’t hurt. Turkish technicians benefited from their country’s membership of NATO and therefore from easy access to US-made weapons. Element that allows you to cut research costs. Today the price of a TB2 is between one and two million dollars, about one-tenth of an equivalent model imported from the United States. Furthermore, Washington is reluctant to export its drones. Ankara, on the other hand, has very few problems.