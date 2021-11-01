The diplomatic crisis with Riyadh shakes the government of Lebanon

AGI – The diplomatic crisis between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon, which originated from the comments of the Minister of Information of Beirut, George Kordahi, on the military intervention of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi in Yemen, opened yet another home front in the government of the Country of the Cedars, already shaken by the tensions for the investigation into explosion at the port of Beirut and the deadly clashes on October 14 between Hezbollah and the Lebanese Forces.

The Wahhabi Kingdom yesterday ordered the expulsion of the ambassador of Beirut and banned the import of all Lebanese products, calling back its diplomatic representative for “consultations”. Decision followed shortly after by Bahrain.

Riyadh’s reaction was triggered by an interview recorded last August, but only aired this week in which Kordahi – who was not a minister at the time – he called the war in Yemen “futile” and argued that Shiite Huthi rebels are just “defending themselves”, thus suggesting that Saudi Arabia and the Emirates are the aggressors in the conflict that has been going on for seven years.

“Unacceptable and offensive” words for the most powerful monarchy in the Gulf that have triggered an escalation within the Lebanese government itself. Known TV personality – he was also presenter of the Arabic version of ‘Who wants to be a millionaire’ – Kordahi is a Maronite Christian, close to the Marada Movement, an ally of Hezbollah. And the pro-Iranian Party of God has rushed to the minister’s defense, denouncing the “unjust campaign” against him which is an “attack on Lebanese sovereignty” and “an unacceptable blackmail”.

The counter-response of Saad Hariri, former Prime Minister and pro-Saudi Sunni leader, was immediate, pointed the finger at the pro-Tehran movement, accusing him of having “the responsibility, first of all” for the isolation of Lebanon from Saudi Arabia and the Gulf States.

“You want a state with national sovereignty and dignity, take Iran’s hands off Lebanon,” he added. From the leader of the Christian party Lebanese Forces, Samir Geagea, came the appeal to the government to “take a quick, decisive and clear decision to spare the Lebanese people further tragedy”, while Bahaa Hariri, Saad’s rival brother, urged the executive to resign.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati said he was “deeply sorry” for Riyadh’s decision, assuring that he will continue to “work to resolve” the diplomatic crisis. The head of government, in office for less than two months after more than a year of government vacuum, reiterated that “the position of Kordahi, affirmed before becoming a minister, does not represent the opinion of the executive”.

Faced with escalating tensions, Mikati then made it known that he had spoken with President Michel Aoun and asked the minister to “evaluate the national interest and take the appropriate decision to repair Arab-Lebanese relations”.

The crisis also “worries” the Arab League which, through Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, has appealed to the Gulf countries to “reflect on the measures announced to avoid further negative effects on the collapsing Lebanese economy”.