The Diputación de Huesca proposes that medical students do internships

The Provincial Council of Huesca has contributed 17,000 euros per year to the University of Zaragoza for the last seven years to finance the hiring of professors who supervise the clinical practices of students at the San Jorge Hospital or at a health center in the city of Huesca. The institution has proposed a series of modifications to the agreement to give preference to the training of family doctors in rural areas.

The DPH is willing to increase their contribution, up to a maximum of 50,000 euros per year, to pay for the hiring of tutors in health centers in small and medium-sized towns in Alto Aragonese. This has been approved in the Commission of Culture, Education and Sports of the provincial institution to raise it in the agreement with the University. This modification requires the approval of the University and, if approved by the academic institution, it would not come into effect until next year.

The lack of doctors in rural areas is a problem which will be increasingly serious, in all the autonomous communities regardless of their political affiliation. According to the General Council of Official Colleges of Physicians in its study ‘Medicine and the rural doctor today’, in Spain 28% of rural doctors will retire in the next 5 years and 60% are already over 50 years of age.

The President of the DPH, Miguel Gracia, has stated that “the institution is studying formulas that minimize this reality”, because, despite not having powers in this area, he understands that “it must be addressed insofar as we refer to a basic and elementary service such as health in our towns and localities”. The lack of family doctors and primary care in rural areas is one of the main reasons that motivates the modification of the agreement between DPH and the University of Zaragoza.

On the other hand, the declaration of San Jorge as a General University Hospital of 2020 has also been considered, which means that it must have the budgetary allocation of the corresponding department to hire personnel to supervise student internships. Added to this is the existence of local health centers in headwaters of Alto Aragonese region and small towns that also require a staff boost.

Ultimately, from the Diputación de Huesca they point out that the lack of knowledge of medical students about the rural reality leads to not choosing this type of destination, as evidenced in the act of awarding the Simple Cross of Civil Order from the Ministry of Health to the doctor from the Gistaín valley, Guillermo Bernués, as a benchmark for rural primary care. “It is necessary to establish rural itineraries in the training and development of internships for graduates in Medicine”, said Miguel Gracia. The Government of Aragon, through the corresponding department, “should regulate and correct, as far as possible, issues of its competence in these difficulties and limitations, being aware that it still won’t be enough,” he adds.

The president of the DPH understands that the central government, opposition, autonomous communities and sectoral organizations must do their part and reach consensus to address issues related to the University Autonomy Law, clausus numbers, ‘leakage’ of public health professionals, new regulations and planning in the itineraries of the MIR, among others. “The idea is that this serious problem, which above all affects the rural environment and the people who live in that territory, are not addressed from political confrontations or certain interests, both partisan and sectoral,” added Gracia.