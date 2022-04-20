The direct message of Víctor Manuel Vucetich so that Alexis Vega arrives at Rayados

The helmsman of the royals did not hesitate to talk about the qualities of the Herd attacker, who has not yet signed the extension of his contract.

The reality of Alexis Vega with Chivas de Guadalajara is a true unknown, because he has not wanted to sign the extension of his contract that expires on the last day of December 2022 and therefore in the following summer he could start listening to offers from clubs interested in his services, where Rayados de Monterrey have raised their hands since December and now they made it clear with a message from coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich.

The directive of the Sacred Flock commanded by Amaury Vergara and the sports director Ricardo Peláez they have not been able to reach an agreement with the Gru to sign its renewal, and it is that they have been negotiating for nine months that have remained in pure good intentions on the part of the attacker and his representative, however, the uncertainty weighs on the offices of Verde Valle.

The salary increase and facilities to go to soccer in Europe were the first conditions that Vega had set in order to sign with Chivas, but over the months the situation has changed radically, with everything and that in recent days Peláez Linares assured that both parties are on the right track, but he hinted that the economic situation is still the reason why they have not come to fruition.

Vucetich opens the doors for Vega

Monterrey would have put on the table an exorbitant salary for Alexis Vega of about two million pesos a month, For this reason, it is difficult for Guadalajara to reach those figures and this would have it as the number one candidate for the rojiblanco attacker changes of air in case of not renewing his contract in the Perla Tapatia, especially after the recent statements by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich.

“He is a manageable and simple player. Yes, with the particularity that all players have. Everyone wants to walk at the moment they feel like. They feel like kings of the world. You know you have very good conditions. He knows that several teams are going to claim him. That is obvious. He fits very well with us because of his profile. For some aspects sometimes they are wrong “, commented King Midas in the Willie Hour of RG Deportiva.

