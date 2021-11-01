the direction of Roma-Milan rejected

The top referees rejected the direction of Fabio Maresca on the occasion of the Sunday postponement won by Milan at the Olimpico against Roma. The designator Gianluca Rocchi will stop the 40-year-old Neapolitan whistle for at least one turn, so he will not referee next weekend. After the game, José Mourinho had shown all his opposition to Maresca’s decisions: “If I speak, they disqualify me”.

The direction of Fabio Maresca at the Olimpico on the occasion of Rome-Milan was rejected by the leaders of the AIA: the 40-year-old Neapolitan referee will be stopped by the designator Gianluca Rocchi for at least one turn. The Rossoneri’s 2-1 success was followed by vehement controversy by the Giallorossi players, who through the mouth of Gianluca Mancini had expressed all their perplexity about the decisions made by Maresca on the occasion of the penalty granted to Milan for a foul by Ibanez on Ibrahimovic and then of the missed penalty not whistled instead to Rome in the final for the decomposed intervention by Kjaer on Pellegrini.

No less eloquent were the words spoken by José Mourinho, appeared literally furious on the sidelines during the match: “It was a game with no respect for the Roma fans. I don’t want to make any other comments because I want to be on the bench on Sunday. I made an effort and didn’t wait for the referee. And I don’t say anything else“. The negative evaluation of Maresca’s work made by the referee staff goes beyond the individual episodes, explains the Gazzetta dello Sport: the judgment completely rejects the management of the Olimpico match. The Neapolitan whistle was not deemed able to hold the match firmly in his hand, including the distribution of cards: the eleven warnings overall, including two to Theo Hernandez that cost him his expulsion, were not convinced.

Even this start to the championship clearly shows how the presence of VAR is not the panacea for all refereeing evils: the discrepancy in the whistles from one match to another but also in the use of the VAR protocol ends up transforming every Serie A round into a series of complaints. More than stopping a referee for an improvised direction, it would be advisable to give certainties: we need that.