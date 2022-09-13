The director and cast talked about the Marvel project – La Cosa Cine

During the weekend, Marvel announced the characters that will appear in his next movie titled Thunderbolts. The team is conformed by Sebastian Stan What Winter Soldier, Julie Louis-Dreyfus like the countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell What USAgent, Hannah John-Kamen What Ghost, Olga Kurylenko What task master, flourish Pugh What Yelena belova Y David Harbor What Network Guardian.

The film will be directed by Jake Schreier, who was excited about what is coming: “Obviously I feel incredibly lucky to have a cast like this, and to get characters that have such richness and depth and to see what happens when they go up against each other.” While Harbor interrupted him, saying that the characters “could lose”; to which the director replied: “Yes, success is not guaranteed.”

John-Kamen took the opportunity to talk about his character: “It’s going to be really cool to play Ghost’s kind of painless strengths and see where it takes her.” With respect to Red Guardianthe actor of stranger things revealed that he will have a new suit. The film will be released on July 26, 2023.

Source: GeekTyrant.

