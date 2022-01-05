the director and designer of Skull & Bones has left the company – Nerd4.life

Antoine Henry, Associate Game Director / Lead Game Designer at Skull & Bones, left Ubisoft after 15 years of collaborations. The announcement was given by Henry himself via LinkedIn.

Henry wrote: “Goodbye Ubisoft! After almost 15 years, today was my last day. I am grateful for all the people I have met and for what they have given me professionally and personally. I hope I have also given something to them. I will start an exciting new adventure very soon! “.

A ship plying the sea along a coast in Skull & Bones

It is also interesting to note the roles played as Associate Game Director by Antoine Henry. In 2017 and 2018, the man devoted himself to Skull & Bones, as responsible for the gameplay. From 2018 to 2020, however, he devoted himself completely to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, as head of the teams in Singapore, Chengdu and the Philippines. In 2021 he dedicated himself to the DLC The Siege of Paris of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (here the review) and, finally, he returned to work on Skull & Bones, which over the years seems to have not yet made progress.

Henry’s farewell certainly doesn’t bode well for Skull & Bones, which has been in development for some time and has undergone several reboots according to reports. The director has not given a precise reason for the farewell to Ubisoft, but seems ready “for a new adventure”.