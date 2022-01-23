“The director created a primitive world” – Corriere.it

from Valerio Cappelli

The American soprano launched in Rome will sing the same role at the Salzburg Festival. I love athletics, as a girl I sang the Beatles with my father, a lawyer. I’d like a title about Amy Winehouse and her tragic fate













the human vortex is enough that, in the final scene, creates the whirlpool of the Volga river in which the protagonist commits suicide (a moment of rare theatrical poetry), to applaud at the open stage Katia Kabanova

by Janacek, for the first time at the Rome Opera. Winner of the Olivier Award, Richard Jones’s show, under the direction of specialist David Robertson, received with great success and was not taken for granted, is repeated today.

The magnificent protagonist Corinne Winters, 38, American. Petite, on stage she transforms into a wounded lioness. Rome had already heard it in Butterfly by Alex Oll of Fura dels Baus, the production in which Winters had replaced Asmik Grigorian, two new female voices discovered in Rome and then relaunched at the Salzburg Festival. But let’s get back to Katia Kabanova and his unfortunate life. A dissatisfied woman.

Corinne, who is Katia for her?

romantic, she has many dreams and visions, idealistic, people think she is a bit crazy. The husband always drunk and unable to have sexual relations. The terrible mother-in-law, as there are so many, but she more! The director has created a primitive world, the film set, I like the many details with which he fills the scene in the instrumental passages.

Katia is not a modern woman.

true, modern is the music that Janacek composed when he was already 70 years old.

Too bad that opera, blocked by the repertoire, does not reflect modernity and female emancipation.

In general we are victims at work, but with some exceptions, there are strong women: Carmen, Tosca, Manon, La Traviata herself. What I feel closest to me is Tatiana thanOnegin, I was once a dreamer like her.

She has a playlist with Amy Winehouse. His tragic fate would be perfect for a new opera.

I agree. Among other things, I come from that music there. I had my first lyric lessons late, at the age of 18. As a teenager I sang with my father who is a lawyer but as an amateur he had a rock band, it was called Ears of Wood because the instruments were acoustic. We sang the Beatles, he was John Lennon and I was closer to the tone of Paul McCartney.

The New York Times, aside from the rumor, called her an exceptional actress.

Today it is essential for us to know how to act. I love the emotion in Greta Garbo’s eyes in Margherita Gauthier

by George Cukor, from The lady of the camellias of Dumas, and therefore in the neighborhood of Traviata. I love Audrey Hepburn (they say she looks like her), Monica Bellucci’s beauty, and Kate Winslet’s courage in claiming to want to be who she is, with her non-modeling physical appearance, and then she’s different in every film. I consider myself an athlete before being a singer. I keep myself trained. I’ve done two marathons.

Yes, and we are friends. I use social networks for nutrition, health and recipes, I practice yoga.

You have often sung for the English National Opera, where everything is done in English.

I did it and I won’t do it anymore, I don’t like it at all>.

I had three vaccines, the common good and the health of all must be protected, freedom ends when it compromises that of others. But I am torn, Western culture in favor of individual rights

In Maryland, in Frederick, a rather boring city, zero cultural life. My career will be more European. With my husband, Adam Smith (tenor and together we will sing in Triptych in Brussels) I feel at home in the big cities, London or Rome, where I would like to come and live. I am selling my house in Philadelphia, with Covid I became a nomad. As soon as I can, I walk to the Pantheon. I have my culinary references, the Remo restaurant in Testaccio, a pastry shop in via Branca. I also sang So do all of them in Santa Cecilia. Rome is the most beautiful city in the world but also one of the dirtiest, I don’t understand why it is treated so badly, a little decadent in its shameless beauty.

In the next season, for the opening, The dialogues of the Carmelites

by Poulenc under the direction of Michele Mariotti and directed by Emma Dante. One last thing, I learned to gesticulate like an Italian.