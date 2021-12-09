the director disappears at 93

The social announcement of a family friend, Lina Wertmuller died. The whole world of cinema is shocked.

Mourning in the world of cinema has gone out Lina Wertmuller. The Italian director who has marked an entire generation with her masterpieces.

In the morning the news arrived that the entire world of cinema and entertainment would never want to hear, the director died during the night and it was announced by a family friend through social media. In 2020 the Wertmuller had received the award Oscar to his career, his iconic look and his films will remain timeless.

The director has always been known to the general public first of all for her look recognizable by the beloved haircut, strictly red lipstick, extravagant glasses and a cigarette always in sight. An icon of style but above all an out of the ordinary talent that has brought Italian cinema to the roof of the world.

Farewell to Lina Wertmuller: the greatest director ever

“Metallurgical Mimì wounded by honor”, ​​“Overwhelmed by an unusual fate in the blue sea of ​​August” are just some of the most prestigious titles in cinema that bear the signature of the director who died this morning. A mourning that affects the world of cinema and the thousands of admirers of the director.

The Wertmuller has Swiss origins, he begins to take his first steps in the world of cinema at the age of 17 and will attend the theater academy. She will soon become the author of the series “Il Giornalino di Gianburrasca ”with Rita Peacock, therefore approaches the world of television. From 1953 he will begin his rise in cinema alongside the great Federico Fellini to which it owes its participation in the Sweet life as assistant director.

From this moment her career made of enormous successes and above all a great record will begin: being the first woman candidate for Oscar as best director.