the director immortalizes the moment of the proposal

Steven Spielberg has made milestones in film history, including Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Jurassic Park and many more. He also recently debuted in the musical, with West Side Story. Who better than him could have captured the moment when his daughter Sasha received the marriage proposal?

Sasha Spielberg, actress and musician also known by the pseudonym Buzzy Lee, shared on Instagram the happy news of her engagement and obviously the father Steven could only be involved. Spielberg was recently busy promoting West Side Story; in the past, the director declared that Hook also began as a musical, only to be modified in the course of work.

In the post Sasha Spielberg shared the engagement ring, the photo of a diary with an inscription dating back to November 2020 in which the actress anticipated that she would marry Harry, her partner and a photo of the big moment, taken by none other than her father, Steven Spielberg.

Tons of famous people poured into the director’s daughter’s account, including Ariana DeBose, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Zooey Deschanel.

Sasha Spielberg has stated that frequently the father secretly immortalizes family moments and therefore could not miss one of the most important. Steven Spielberg has 7 children: the eldest daughter is actress Jessica Capshaw, followed by Max Spielberg, Theo Spielberg and then Sasha Spielberg. He later had Sawyer, Destry and Michaela.

