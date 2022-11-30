The director of a regional television channel was murdered in Nariño during a report

The journalist and social leader Wilder Córdoba, in an image from his social networks. rss

Journalist Wilder Alfredo Córdoba, 35, was assassinated this Monday at five in the afternoon in the Quiroz village of the municipality of La Unión, department of Nariño. The director of the private channel Unión Televisión was a well-known local journalist, who used his platform to denounce cases of insecurity and disseminate service information about that municipality. Some hitmen who were traveling on a motorcycle killed him with three bullets, while Córdoba was on his motorcycle after covering his channel for the channel, according to the regional newspaper. Popayan Complaint. Just 21 hours ago, Córdoba had written on his Facebook: “This town is a piece of shit, nothing works well, nothing is done damn well”

The representative to the Chamber for Nariño Erick Velasco has reported on social networks that a few days ago Córdoba had denounced intimidating messages against him. The Prosecutor’s Office has appointed a special Investigation unit to clarify the facts as soon as possible. The murder of Córdoba once again puts the vulnerability of regional communicators and media in Colombia on the table. The Fundación Desarrollo y Paz (Fundepaz) has assured that with the murder in Córdoba, 22 leaders have already been assassinated in Nariño so far this year.

“The most affected are precisely those who cover the news in their regions, especially those that suffer the most from the rigors of the internal armed conflict,” explains the Foundation for Press Freedom (FLIP), which has asked local and national authorities to investigate. this crime to find those responsible. Between January and May 2022 alone, 97 media outlets and journalists in the country had been threatened, according to FLIP.

Córdoba is the fourth journalist murdered this year in Colombia. Leiner Montero and Dilia Contreras also died from bullets fired from a motorcycle, on August 28 in the Caribbean town of Fundación; Rafael Moreno, a local journalist from Montelíbano, was shot by an assassin in a fast food restaurant he owned, on October 16.

The mayor’s office of Unión, a coffee-producing municipality in the north of Nariño, offered a reward of 20 million pesos (about $4,000) during an extraordinary security council for information on those responsible for the journalist’s crime. In addition, the governor of Nariño, John Rojas Cabrera, has denounced the situation: “We regret that the violence silences the voice of our journalists in Nariño. We ask for clarification of the fact that today the department is in mourning.

