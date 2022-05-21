Entertainment

The director of Blonde announced that the film will offend many viewers

The cinema should be uncomfortable, especially when it is a true story of a person who lived his life to the limit. In this line, the director Andrew Dominic anticipated that Blonde will offend many viewers that they will sit down to watch the movie waiting for the idyllic story of the young blonde who dreamed of being a star and who became one of the greatest.

Ana de Armas on the film set

With NC-17 ratingthe director assured that, at the time of filming, he only took into account a open-minded and non-judgmental public.

