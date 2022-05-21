The director of Blonde announced that the film will offend many viewers

The cinema should be uncomfortable, especially when it is a true story of a person who lived his life to the limit. In this line, the director Andrew Dominic anticipated that Blonde will offend many viewers that they will sit down to watch the movie waiting for the idyllic story of the young blonde who dreamed of being a star and who became one of the greatest.

Ana de Armas on the film set

With NC-17 ratingthe director assured that, at the time of filming, he only took into account a open-minded and non-judgmental public.

“It is dangerous to think for other people. Given the choice, I’d rather go see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story. because we know that his life was on the edge, clearly, by the way it ended. Do you want to see the version with warts and all or do you want to see the sanitized version?” she said.

Andrew Dominik in full shoot

One of the few to see the film was Pedro Almodovar what praised the work of Ana de Armas, protagonist of the film. “Play Marilyn in a chillingly real way. I have recorded a sequence (if it does not disappear from the final montage) of the harassment, something else, I would say, that he suffered from President JFK. The sequence is explicit enough to make Marilyn herself repulsed at such a moment,” she said.

Together with the director from La Mancha, Joyce Carol Oateswriter of the book of the same name on which the film is based, saw Andrew Dominik’s creation, which he described as “brilliant and very disturbing”.

Pedro Almodóvar praised the work of Ana de Armas

“It is a movie that has a moral, it is clear. But it moves in ambiguous territory because I don’t think it makes everything as clear as people would like. In her there are things to offend everyone”, the director concluded about the production, which is expected to reach Netflix sometime this year.

