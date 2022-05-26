The director of ‘Blonde’ promises that Ana de Armas’s Marilyn Monroe “will offend everyone” – Shows and Culture

Andrew Dominik, director and screenwriter, recalled that ‘Blonde’ is a fictional novel and not a biography as such, therefore, the portrait of the actress does not have to be what actually happened.

‘Blonde’ will become the first netflix movie in having a prohibited qualification for minors of 17 years. Beyond the possible high erotic or violent content of the film centered on the figure of Marilyn Monroe, Andrew Dominik, director and screenwriter of the film, has revealed that he understands the classification because the tape has something that “will offend everyone”.

In an interview for Vulture, the director of “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Cowardly Robert Ford” and “Kill Them Softly” expressed his surprise at the NC-17 rating in the United States. Despite the bewilderment, Dominik believes that the MPAA age rating is appropriate, since the biopic, which adapts the book of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, is an unflinching portrayal of the life and struggles of the iconic Marilyn Monroe, rather than a conventional production.

“It’s an interesting time for ‘Blonde’ to come out. If it had been released a few years ago, it would have come out just as the Me Too broke and it would have been an expression of everything that happened. We are at a point now (…) I think people are not sure how far the limits are set. It’s a film that certainly has a certain morality about it. But swim in ambiguous waters because I don’t think it’s as simple as people think. I want to see. It contains things capable of offending the whole world,” he declared.

Despite being labeled a biopic, it should be remembered that ‘Blonde’ is a fiction novel and not a biography as such. Therefore, the portrait of Marilyn Monroe that will be reflected in the film does not have to be what actually happened, which, on the other hand, allows the film to have greater creative freedom, similar to the false biopic that Valérie Lemercier directed. about Céline Dion with ‘Aline’.