The director of ‘Blonde’ promises that Ana de Armas’s Marilyn Monroe “will offend everyone” – Shows and Culture

Photo of James James50 mins ago
© Europe Press Director of

Andrew Dominik, director and screenwriter, recalled that ‘Blonde’ is a fictional novel and not a biography as such, therefore, the portrait of the actress does not have to be what actually happened.

‘Blonde’ will become the first netflix movie in having a prohibited qualification for minors of 17 years. Beyond the possible high erotic or violent content of the film centered on the figure of Marilyn Monroe, Andrew Dominik, director and screenwriter of the film, has revealed that he understands the classification because the tape has something that “will offend everyone”.

