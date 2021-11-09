the director of Deathloop is the new head of the team – Nerd4.life

Change at the top for Arkane Lyon, who quickly found the new head of the firm in what was, on the other hand, the major suspect to play the role in question, namely Dinga Bakaba, the director of Deathloop.

Last month we learned that Arkane Lyon’s longtime managing director, Romuald Capron, had left his role after sixteen years with the studio, to “try something new and spend more time with the family.”

It was an important departure for the development team, given that Capron had been part of the staff for several years, but it is evident that this did not catch the studio unprepared, which quickly found a replacement.

The new responsible of Arkane Lyon is therefore the element that has risen most in the limelight recently, especially for its leading role in the development of Deathloop, or Dinga Bakaba, game designer and director of the new game released on PS5 and PC, which has garnered great acclaim from critics.

Bakaba also retains his role as co-creative director in Arkane Lyon, shared with Sebastien Mitton, another key element in the development of the recent first-person title. In short, it is a change of organization entirely carried out within the team, essentially between historical elements of the group, despite Arkane, of course, is now part of Xbox Game Studios to all effects.

Dinga Bakaba was the protagonist of our interview dedicated to Deathloop, in which he also explained in video numerous aspects of the creation and development of the game.