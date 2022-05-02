The director of Fast and Furious 10 would have quit for Vin Diesel

Universal images

The filmmaker in charge of the tenth installment of Fast and Furious has reportedly resigned from his role in the film due to the behavior of star Vin Diesel.

fast and furious It’s a saga coming to an end but not before achieving phenomenal commercial success by establishing its protagonist, Wine Diesel, as the absolute face of a franchise that reaches its tenth film and has even had a series of spin-offs. It was now time to close this story and the executives in charge of the film had chosen the filmmaker Justin Lin as head of the new film.

What is certain is that Justin Lin he ended up stepping aside, a curious thing, if we take into account that he knows perfectly the rhythm of the saga where he has already directed Fast and Furious: Tokyo Challenge; fast and furious 4; Fast and furious: 5 inch control; Fast and Furious 6 Yes fast and furious 8. Many were surprised by this news but behind every election there is a reason and this one is no exception.

Controversy with Vin Diesel?

Apparently Justin Lin I would be tired of the lack of professionalism of the greatest exponent of these adventures on four wheels. The actor who brings Dominic Toretto to life: Wine Diesel. Yes, although it comes as a surprise to everyone, according to a source close to the production, the actor is late for tapings, doesn’t know his lines and is out of order. All this made the director, who is also the producer of the film, uncomfortable.

Ultimately Justin Lin decided to step down and did so in a very proper way avoiding any kind of controversy with Wine Diesel. Now Universal is losing $1 million a day every day because they can’t make the tape and they’re in trouble because filmmakers like James Wan or F. Gary Gray can’t pick up the slack. fast and furious 10 for agenda items. Can they keep the premiere for 2023?

Let’s remember that Wine Diesel had a heated argument with Dwayne Johnson that he exhibited as an actor with few abilities who needed “difficult love” to reach its full potential. rock he did nothing but laugh at these statements, but when the person responsible for bringing Toretto to life invited him to return to fast and furious 10 The veteran did not hesitate to answer in the negative. Now the target is Diesel…

