the director of Il Gladiatore wants to make a musical

During an interview, Ridley Scott stated that he is interested in proving himself with Musical or with a Western

It is easy to imagine how, after more than thirty years of career, it is no longer so easy to find challenges capable of arousing the interest of an author. Ridley Scott, which is currently in Venice to present The Last Duel, however, said he felt he still had the chance to get involved. In particular, the author declared that he is interested in dealing with two cinema genres ignored until now: the Musical and the Western.

I am always looking for something new and different. I’ve never done a musical. I’ve never done a Western. So I’m looking for this type of project.

It is certainly a fascinating idea, but for now it does not appear to be close to realization. Ridley Scott is in fact already involved in different projects, both as a producer and as a director. They are already underway House of Gucci, the film with Adam Driver And Lady Gaga of which he is called to supervise the direction; the author is then expected to devote himself to The Gladiator 2, which has recently been announced. As if that weren’t enough, his name has been associated with several other films.

Ridley Scott can boast one of the most impressive beginnings in the history of cinema: his directorial debut is represented by The duelists, which he followed up Alien And Blade Runner, two films destined to make the history of science fiction cinema. In addition to directing, Scott has often been involved in production; in this role he took part in films of the caliber of For the sake of money And The Fire of Vengeance – Out of the Furnace.

