The definition and solution of: The director of Lawrence of Arabia and Brief Encounter. Below you will find the answer to solve crosswords de The Puzzle Week and other games like CodyCross.

Solution 9 letters: DAVID LEAN

Curiosities / Meaning about: The director of Lawrence of Arabia and A Brief Encounter Short encounter Short encounter (Brief Encounter) is a 1945 film directed by David Lean, winner of the Grand Prix du Festival International du Film at the Cannes Film Festival 4 ‘(393 words) – 18:22, 17 Aug 2019

Other definitions with director; lawrence; arabia; short; encounter; James a well-known Canadian director; The director and star of Braveheart; The director Muccino, brother of Silvio; Il Pasolini writer, director and journalist; A film with Jennifer Lawrence The side __; Lawrence of Arabia’s Peter; Lawrence of Arabia’s The Unforgettable Peter; Saudi Arabia on the Internet; Lawrence of Arabia’s Peter; The wide inlet between Iran and Arabia; It has belonged to Saudi Arabia since 1934; Short, succinct; Doctor for short; Section in brief; Junior in short; Football match … which is played on Monday; Meeting of vowels in one word; An uncontrollable desire; The one who directs a sports match; Latest Definitions