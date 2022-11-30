The director of ‘Love Actually’ claims to feel “a little stupid” for the “lack of diversity” in the relationships of the film

abc Updated: 11/30/2022 5:09 p.m.

The arrival of Christmas is also synonymous with reviewing some films set in these holidays and that are a classic. One of them is also 20 years old: Love Actually.

The British romantic film is one of the most mythical on these dates and has millions of followers around the world. On the occasion of its two decades of history, part of its famous cast (Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley or Liam Neeson) will meet in a special television meeting to remember the film.

Its director, Richard Curtis, has admitted, despite the festive context of seeing how his work is a true movie classic, that “I would change some things”.

He did so during an interview with the ABC television network, in charge of the 20th anniversary special, in which he reviewed the aspect of ‘Love Actually’ and claimed to feel “a bit stupid” for the film’s “lack of diversity”, to which which he considers in a certain way “a bit outdated”.

“There is so much extraordinary love happening every minute, and in so many different ways, all over the world, which makes me wish my movie had been better in that regard,” he explained.

All relationships are heterosexual

‘Love Actually’ is a film of several separate love stories that finally converge by different threads between them, and what Curtis regrets is that there is only one black character and all the stories are heterosexual on the tape.

In 2017, Working Title, the production company behind most of Curtis’s films, hosted a seminar discussing ways to improve diversity in film.

‘Love Actually’ is considered one of the best romantic comedies in the history of cinema and a true classic for the Christmas holidays.

