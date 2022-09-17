The director of Madonna’s movie did it

RecentlySelena Gomez went viral after the release of the video clip for the song ‘Calm Down’ in collaboration with the rapper of Nigerian origin, Rema. Now, the former Disney girl has returned to the news after the confirmation of a new very personal project that has driven all her fans crazy. It’s about a documentary film about his life to be called ‘Selena Gomez: My mind and me’and it will be run by Alek Keshishianthe director of the film ‘Madonna: Truth or Dare’.

According to the synopsis published by the platform AppleTV, this new documentary will be a kind of invitation to find out how the last six years of the singer’s life, including her health problems due to Lupus, the search for mental and emotional stability and the acceptance of her new figure through the defense of the ‘Body Positive’ movement.

As it has transpired, this new project will explore the life of Selena Gómez since she had to cancel her concert tour.Revival Tour’ in 2016, due to the physical conditions and limitations that he had begun to suffer from Lupus. “After years in the spotlight, Selena Gomez achieve unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn leads her into darkness. This exceptionally raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.” You can read it in the production description.

Taking this into account, the Selenators will be able to know some details of the most difficult moments of the singer, from the kidney transplant that saved her life in 2017, until the release of her latest album ‘Revelación’, the premiere of her own cooking show during confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic called ‘Selena + Chef’ and until the success of her series ‘Only murders in the building’for which she was nominated for an Emmy for her role as ‘Mabel Mora’.

When will the new Selena Gomez documentary be available for Apple TV?

At the moment, the documentary ‘Selena Gómez: My Mind and Me’ does not have a confirmed release date, but it is estimated that its release is scheduled for this same yeargiven that the interpreter of ‘Lose You To Love Me’ has already shared a small preview on her social networks to find out the reaction of her immense community of fans. “Do you want to hear a part of my story?” wrote.





This documentary would be the second Apple TV project with the production company ‘Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films’. The first of these was the documentary ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry’, which earned an Emmy nomination in the year of its release. In addition, being directed by Keshishian, who was the director of one of the most successful and critically acclaimed documentary films, ‘Madonna: Truth or Dare’, it could be ensured that Gómez’s film will be a resounding success on the Apple TV platform.