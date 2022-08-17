The director of ‘New Moon’ reveals that Taylor Swift was about to make a cameo in the film | Film and Television

Throughout more than 15 years of career, Taylor Swift’s career has been closely linked to the world of cinema. Whether it was through different cameos, as an actress, or in the composition of songs for the soundtrack of a movie, the one from Tennessee has always shown her passion for the big screen. At the same time, many of her songs are already part of many movies and television series.

However, there is a fact in the life of Taylor Swift linked to the world of cinema that has been revealed in recent days. And it is that during an interview with Chris Weitz, the director in charge of directing New Moon, the second film of the Twilight Saga that conquered millions of people around the world between the years 2008 and 2012 has revealed that the singer of hits like Love Story, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together or Blank Space was about to make a cameo in the film.

The filmmaker was in charge of breaking the news during his participation in the the twilight effects podcast, when he explained that the agent they shared at that time told him that Taylor Swift was a big fan of the saga and that she would like to participate in the form of a cameo, something that finally would not happen after the rejection of the filmmaker himself, who gave some compelling reasons to say no to this request.

Wait, are you telling me that my girls Kristen Stewart and Taylor Swift could’ve worked together in New Moon AND YOU DIDN’T CAST HER!!!??? pic.twitter.com/aJklAiTBZu — Greta (@procratigreta) August 16, 2022

“She would be someone at the coffee shop or, you know, at a restaurant… but the hardest part for me was saying ‘By the time Taylor Swift is on the screen for five minutes, no one is going to be able to process what’s going on.‘” explained Weitz, who in order to avoid distractions in the story and ensure a proper advancement of events, decided to leave the singer out of the cast, at one of the moments in which she acquired international recognition thanks to the release of his album Fearless, which features some of the greatest hits of his entire career.

“I blamed myself too,” the filmmaker joked, “I couldn’t spend time with Taylor Swift either.” Undoubtedly a cameo that would have raised (even more) the entire Twilight saga as one of the most important in commercial cinema in recent decades, a gift for fans that ultimately could not happen but that, Once the anecdote is revealed, it is already part of this entire cinematographic universe that conquered us 10 years ago.