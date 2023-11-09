The director of Overwatch 2 defends “being honest” despite becoming the lowest rated game on Steam

The director of Overwatch 2 says that even after having to break the news of the cancellation of PvE Hero Mode and the intense reaction, he would do it again to be honest with the players.

Overwatch 2 has had a strange life since its release. While it has had its ups and downs, it has certainly had its downs as well. The debate over whether 5v5 or 6v6 is better will continue, but there have certainly been major disappointments since the game came out.

Perhaps the most important was the announcement that the once-promised extended PvE mode would not be coming to the game. This was a huge blow to the community and caused the title to be ridiculed in the gaming world at large. Many saw this as a huge broken promise on Blizzard’s part, a promise that was irrevocable.

The announcement of that news fell on the shoulders of game director Aaron Keller. In a blog post at the time, Keller reflected on the announcement, as well as the negativity it would generate. Now, he continued to expand on that decision and the communication about it at BlizzCon this past weekend.

Despite becoming the “worst game on Steam,” Keller would tell players again

In an interview with IGN, Keller explained that while he was aware of the negativity surrounding the decision to abandon the mode he would create, he decided to be honest with players.

“There was a point earlier this year where we talked about stopping offering that (PvE mode). Many players, I think probably rightly, felt that this was a broken promise. We knew when we did that that people were obviously not going to be happy. “We didn’t necessarily have to put him out there in front of players like that… But we decided to do it anyway because we want to be honest with our players.”

Snow storm

Keller expanded on the point by saying that even knowing what he knows now about the backlash and fallout, he would still make the decision again to tell players instead of obfuscating it, even if it meant becoming the worst-reviewed game on Steam for a while. . while.

“If we could rewind the clock and had the option to do it again, even knowing the consequences (I had the rare distinction of being the director of the worst reviewed game on Steam for a time), I would still go back and decide to be honest with our players ”.

The mood has changed a lot around Overwatch 2, especially after BlizzCon. While the stings of disappointment are still there, the game is now ready to move forward and build its future. Hopefully, Keller’s commitment to being honest and transparent with players remains.