The director of Peacemaker clarified why Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot did not appear as Superman and Wonder Woman in the HBO Max series

The appearance in the shadows of Superman and Wonder Woman in the final episode of peacemaker caused controversy in the fans. Why weren’t the characters played by Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot? The director admits it!

The last episode of peacemaker caused a sensation among fans of HBO Max. This is because the James Gunn series brought back the Justice League, exciting more than one. So much so that, on screen, Aquaman, The Flash, Superman and Wonder Woman reappeared all very close together and united fighting as a team. However, what caught our attention is precisely the low participation of the last two.

Well, it turns out that, as is well known Wonder Woman and Superman were, in recent times, played by henry cavill and Gal Gadot respectively. Although, now, both actors were displaced from DC and their characters were left without an actor who can personify them. Therefore, for this occasion, James Gunn decided to place the superheroes from the shadows and without showing their faces since they were two new performers.

For the same reason, the last chapter of peacemaker generated a lot of controversy among fans. Some were very happy with this decision, while many others did not accept it. In this way, Variety He managed to interview Gunn and they consulted him about the cameo that The Justice League made, so the director was forced to clarify such a controversial situation.

In fact, in that same interview, the filmmaker was asked if he had plans to call Cavill and Gadot for their respective roles. “The truth is, no. I actually thought it was going to be just Jason Momoa. Ezra Miller was kind of an extra, you know? I found out that he was interested in doing the cameo”, he explained. And, this is how James Gunn made it clear that he had no intention of reconnecting with the original actors.

Fans of Superman and Wonder Woman have a desire to see henry cavill and Gal Gadot return to put on their suits, but for now, it is a request that will only remain as that: a wish. Although, to tell the truth, both have other projects that completely distance them from the world of superheroes since, with them, they managed to detach themselves from the characters so marked that this franchise left them.