The director of the ACT assures that erosion in bridges of the PR-52 in Cayey does not represent a danger for drivers

The erosion caused by hurricane fiona near some bridges of the Luis A. Ferré highway, at the height of Cayey, it would not represent a danger for drivers, assured today, Monday, the executive director of the Highway and Transportation Authority (ACT), Edwin E. González Montalvo.

Shocking images of the collapse in the area were published yesterday on social networks and raised concern among citizens.

“Personnel from the Office of Bridges inspected the area. Fiona’s rain, on the slope, washed away the vegetation and eroded a little”the official said in a telephone interview with The new day.

As he explained, from the slope to the pilaster there are still 21 feet of land. Also, the foundations of the bridges are below the river.

“He is solid and has not been exposed. There is no danger to people passing through the area. The bridge will not fallhe reiterated.

Specifically, the erosion occurred near kilometer 40 of PR-52 on bridges 20-40 and 20-41.

Although it does not represent a threat to drivers, González Montalvo announced that they have begun a mitigation process so that future rain events do not continue to erode the area.

The emergency project to line the canal will be financed with funds from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) of the United States Department of Transportation.

The plan, he explained, will consist of building walls with concrete, channeling the river in that area and placing “some very large stones” on the slope that will be covered with concrete so that the rain “shocks” and does not erode the place.

The director of the ACT affirmed that the agency evaluates the bridges once every two years, but that, after the passage of Fiona, they have already verified 120 of these structures around the country.

The entity estimated last Thursday, in a preliminary way, at $35.3 million the damage in only 32 of the state roads, with destroyed pavement, landslides, or collapsed and undermined bridges as a result of the cyclone.

The ACT applied for federal funds to the FHWA emergency relief program.

One of the most affected bridges during the hurricane was the prefabricated one that was installed in the Salto Arriba sector, in Utuadoand that was uprooted by the flooding of the Rio Grande de Arecibo.

The temporary bridge was erected in 2018 at a cost of $1,579,230. Its lifespan was about four years. The Constructora Santiago II company carried out the installation work.