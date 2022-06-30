The director of The Equalizer 3 tells what it was like to reunite Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning

In 2004 the great Tony Scott presented the action-thriller drama Man on Fire. The film featured a former agent named John Creasy played by Denzel Washington, who must protect little Pita Ramos from Dakota Fanning. The chemistry that both presented on screen enchanted the entire audience and now they will meet again for the third part of The Equalizer.

In The Equalizer, Denzel interprets Robert McCall a former special forces marine who moved away from the ring to live a quiet life. The first installment has Robert abandoning his position as a stock boy in a supermarket to protect a young woman from the siege of the Russian mob. Meanwhile, the second film is responsible for showing a little more of the character’s past while presenting a shock force that is eliminating Robert’s former colleagues.

This year it was announced that the third installment was in the making and having Antoine Fuqua back in the director’s chair. Recently came the news of the signing of Dakota Fanning. This announcement undoubtedly unleashed the madness of the fans who will be able to see the beloved duo reunited once again.

Fuqua recently participated in The Beard and The Bald podcast. During the program the director was approached about The Equalizer 3 and without making any spoilers, he told how the idea was conceived to have Dakota back.

“I was talking to Denzel on the phone about The Equalizer 3 and he came up man on firetalking about the late director Tony Scott and we had talked about his birthday. She pulled Dakota into my thoughts and I was, “How old is Dakota now?” And we said, “Oh yeah, she’s the right age,” and I said, “It would be great to bring her back.” So, that’s how it happened and then I met her and loved her as soon as I walked into her room and met her. I mean, she’s a great actress, but you know people, she’s just amazing.”, Antoine detailed.

At the moment the plot of The Equalizer 3 is kept secret, the character that Dakota will play is also unknown. The truth is that the film is signed for September 1, 2023. As the script is ready and the casting is progressing, it is likely that filming will begin in August of this year, precisely for the summer season.

