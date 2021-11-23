the director of the film defends the casting of Chris Pratt

Criticism from some fans for the choice of Chris Pratt: “the interpreter of Super Mario should be Italian”

“It is not italian“: This is how the criticisms on the choice of Chris Pratt as the new protagonist of the Super Mario. A series of criticisms that began to rain already in September, shortly after the announcement that the actor, the face of Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, would also be the new Mario.

Lending your features to the beloved Nintendo mascot in the new Illumination film also poses another problem. Mario, in fact, is represented as a plumber of Italian origin. Of course, a little over a year ago there were statements to the opposite from Nintendo, embodied in the person of Masayuki Uemura, the design manager of the NES.

During an interview with Kotaku he had in fact claimed that Mario was not Italian, but Japanese. ““Super Mario Bros is not set in Japan, but the character is Japanese. The name Mario sounds Italian, but he is not. They were really good at grasping that ambiguity ”. How many of you are thinking “Oh mama?”

Beyond these statements, quite isolated to tell the truth, both Mario and Luigi are universally considered as Italians or Italian-Americans. Which, of course, led to some recriminations on the choice of Pratt as the protagonist. In fact, it has been asked why the character cannot be interpreted by an Italian actor or of Italian origins. A discussion that, at least in Italy, does not seem to have sparked who knows what controversy, but which seems to have been felt with greater sensitivity in the United States, where Italian-Americans make up about 6% of the population.

Something that recently made people talk about themselves again through the words of the director of the film Illumination, Chris Meledandri. The filmmaker underlined how he feels this problem, being himself of Italian origin. But that, on balance, is irrelevant for the purposes of the film.

Chris Melandri turns off the criticism: Chris Pratt remains the new Super Mario

The director gave a long interview to the Too Fab portal, which talked about Pratt’s casting. “Well, being an Italian-American, I too can understand the criticisms “, admitted Meledandri. “I understand the tenor of certain comments. But Charlie Day, who plays Luigi, in reality he comes from a family of Italian origin ”. He then continued. “All I can tell you for now is that Mario’s voice doing for us is phenomenal. I can’t wait for people to hear it ”.

However, he also pointed out how some typical expressions of the character, such as the famous catchphrase “It’s a-me, Mario!” they may not be part of the movie. “This is not the content of the film” he said in a succinct and not very clear way. According to Shigeru Miyamoto, who presented the film during Nintendo Direct in September, Pratt will speak a lot in the film. According to him the product will be a lot of fun.

The film will be in theaters in the United States during the Christmas holidays next year, specifically the December 21, 2022, while for the European market and the rest of the world, the release date will be revealed later. In the cast we find:

Chris Pratt – Mario

– Mario Anya Taylor-Joy – Peach

– Peach Charlie Day – Luigi

– Luigi Jack Black – Bowser

– Bowser Fred Armisen – Cranky Kong

– Cranky Kong Kevin Michael Richardson – Kamek

– Kamek Sebastian Maniscalco – Spike

– Spike Keegan-Michael Key – Toad

– Toad Seth Rogen – Donkey Kong

– Donkey Kong Charles Martinet – Surprise cameo

All that remains is to leave the word to you readers. What do you think of this “controversy” around the choice of Chris Pratt as Super Mario? Do you think criticisms make sense? Leave us a comment!

(source: TooFab)

