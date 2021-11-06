the director of the first two would like to make the film The Curse of the Heir with Radcliffe, Watson and Grant

Chris Columbus has stated that bringing the play Harry Potter and the Heir’s Curse to the cinema with the original cast would be his dream.

Exactly 20 years ago, in November 2001, it was released in theaters in England Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone that would have started one of the most popular fantasy sagas in the history of cinema by projecting the then children protagonists Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson And Rupert Grint to fame and glory they would understand the extent of growing film after film with the fans. The director who first helped create the cinematic universe of JK Rowling has been Chris Columbus, who eleven years earlier had directed the now classic Mom I missed the plane.

Columbus, behind the camera also for the second Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, when asked by a Variety reporter if there would be other films about the wizard of Hogwarts according to him, he replied:

I’d like to direct Curse of the Heir. It’s a great play the kids have come to the right age to play those roles. It is my humble fantasy.

The director obviously refers to Harry Potter and the Curse of the Heir, the play whose story takes place nineteen years after the events of the last book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, and focuses on the children of Harry and Ginny and Ron and Hermione. The show was a great success both on the London West End scene in 2016 and on the New York Broadway scene in 2018. The script was published and translated into Italian by Salani.

Harry Potter: In the first film, Daniel, Emma and Rupert couldn’t stop smiling

In the interview, Chris Columbus he also recalls the excitement of the three children chosen as protagonists of the saga, who when they were in front of the camera smiled spontaneously. “When shooting the first film I could only shoot a close-up of one of them for each scene, because they quickly lost focus. I didn’t know how to make them stop smiling and for me the work was really like giving an acting class.” Already with The Chamber of Secrets they had made a professional leap and “con The prisoner of Azkaban he could even have shot the entire film in a take “.