the director of the Marvel film explains what kind of hero Sersi is and praises the actress – Nerd4.life

In November, Marvel will bring its next big movie to theaters: Eternals. Among the many characters featured in the film, we also find Sersi, played by Gemma Chan. The woman is one of the Eternals who give the title to the film and in the film she falls in love with Dane Whitman, played by Kit Harington. Now, in addition, we have the opportunity to discover some new details about the character thanks to the director of the Marvel film, Chloe Zhao.

“It has always been a passion of mine to create a female superhero rich in nuance: it’s something that is rarely seen in this genre, “said Zhao, director of Eternals.” Gemma was also very interested in this idea and accepted the challenge. She is a great actress. Very smart and courageous. It gave Sersi a beautiful sense of sweetness, compassion and vulnerability that I believe will make viewers rethink what it means to be heroic. ”

Eternals: Sersi is the second from the left, in green

Chan stated that “Sersi is not the typical superhero: he’s not necessarily the best fighter, he doesn’t have the most impressive powers. The main thing is that she is an empath. It has a connection with humans, and with the world and the earth. This is his strength, so I relied on this. ”

Chan, remember, had already played a character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Minn-Erva, in the 2019 film. Captain Marvel. The actress said: “First of all, I didn’t expect to return to the MCU. So it was a surprise. And then to work with a female director from East Asia – I never would have dreamed of that, even just a few years ago.” .

We also remind you that the Marvel boss has revealed who is the most important character. According to the statements, the Marvel movie is “huge and vast”, it will surpass even Avengers Endgame.