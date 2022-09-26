the director of ‘The Marvels’ fell short one of the most commented moments of ‘Avengers: Endgame’

The immediate future —or, if you rush me, the present— of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is written with a woman’s name. While the lawyer Hulka bringing a bit of humor to the Disney + catalog and after the also cathodic ‘Ms. Marvel’, the heroines promise to continue waging war in the MCU in imminent titles like ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ or ‘The Marvels’.

MCU, with “M” for “Woman”

It has been, precisely, the sequel to ‘Captain Marvel’, the protagonist of an interview by the media Entertainment Weekly in which its director Nia DaCosta —’Candyman’— has looked at the past to voice their discontent with the “girl power” moment that could be seen during the epic battle of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. The reason? Its brevity.

“I, like many women around the world, saw ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ and saw that six seconds with all the women of Marvel together. It gave me goosebumps, but it also made me really angry. I was like, ‘ Two hours of this please. It was great that they decided to do a team-up movie with three of my favorite heroes, that was the most exciting thing. I’ve been a huge fan of Marvel for a long time, I loved the movies. That’s why I always knew I wanted to be a part of this universe.”

When the movie was released many voices were raised calling the fragment “forced” or “artificial” “How weird, right?” But this nod to the A-Force, as screenwriter Christopher Markus explained, was just a natural part of the creative process in this type of production.

“Those movies wouldn’t exist without the fans. So, you know, a movie made to frustrate the fans seems a little bit suicidal. People talk about ‘fan service’ like you’re indulging in some niche. I mean, we’ve all seen the numbers these movies make. Fans are the majority right now. Fan service is simply honoring the stories that have come before us. It’s not putting a little wink in that only three people are going to get it. It’s just connecting the dots , pick up the nuances that have been seeded before. I don’t see it as a kind of niche writing.”





For its part, Brie Larson spoke about a potential movie of the supergroup of marvelite heroines in the framework of the ACE Comic-Con of 2019, suggesting that its implementation is in the hands of the fans.

“I think this is what we want, we want to see women working together, ideally on their own film, and we’ve been saying that a lot, but the more people talk about it and say they’re interested, the more likely it is to ever get made.” . People are listening. They’re watching.”

Will we get to see a large-scale, female-based team-up within the Marvel Universe? To get out of doubt we will have to wait, since there are still a few gaps to fill in phases 5 and 6 but, for now, It’s time to mark July 28, 2023 on the calendar; When will ‘The Marvels’ be released? in our movie theaters.