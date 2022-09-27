The director of ‘The Marvels’, Nia DaCosta, complained about the women’s scene in ‘Avengers: Endgame’: her reason | Entertainment Cinema and Series

There are actresses who have transformed to become superheroines, like most of those who appear in Marvel movies. In ‘Avengers: Endgame’ all of them joined forces to fight Thanos. However, the director of ‘The Marvels’ was not very happy with this part of the film.

The director of ‘The Marvels’ complained about the women’s scene in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

When ‘Avengers: Endgame’ premiered in 2019, the public was moved by various scenes. One of them was the moment when the superheroines allied themselves to face Thanos.

Great female figures such as Gamora, Okoye, Valkyrie, Pepper Potts, Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen, whom you can see in ‘The Silent House’ for free and in Spanish on ViX), Mantis, Captain Marvel, among others, participated in this sublime moment.

For this scene to have been even more epic, it would have incorporated the participation of Black Widow, but sadly this character died before the confrontation took place.

But that was not the reason why Nia DaCosta, director of the next film ‘The Marvels’, was unhappy with this precise scene. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she expressed the real reason why she was upset with this moment in the movie:

“I, like many women around the world, saw ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and had those six seconds of all the women of Marvel together. One time I had chills, but I was also very upset. I thought: ‘Two hours of this, for favour'”.

That is, she did like the scene, like thousands of women who had the opportunity to see it on screen. However, her annoyance lies in the fact that she lasted a very short time.

According to an investigation by the University of Seville entitled ‘Female Representation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’, this fact is not surprising. The work affirms that in the MCU, superheroes have always had more relevance than superheroines, and that they generally only serve the role of helping their male counterparts to develop the plot of their stories.

Is the future of Marvel female?

As a result, the director of ‘The Marvels’ was enthusiastic about being able to participate in the ‘The Marvels’ project, which will star three superheroines.

Brie Larson, an actress who plays Captain Marvel, expressed at Comic-Con 2019 the idea of ​​making a movie starring the Marvel female team, also known as A-Force:

“I think that’s what we want, we want to see women working together, ideally on their own movie and we’ve really been saying that a lot, but the more people talk about it and say they’re behind it and they’re interested in the greater the probability of that happening”