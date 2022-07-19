The director of The Marvels performed the mysterious post-credits scene of Ms. Marvel

When Ms. Marvel landed in the Disney Plus catalog, There were not a few fans who sensed that Brie Larson would make a cameo as Captain Marvel in the seriessince Kamala Khan is an ultra fan of the superheroine.

Indeed, the character makes an appearance through a mysterious post-credits scene at the end of the Ms. Marvel serieswhere Kamala’s bracelet suddenly begins to glow and ends up swapping places with Carol Danvers’s, serving as a prelude to the future film The Marvels.

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price. start subscription

The connections to the Marvel Studios movie are so clear that even its own director, Nia DaCosta, was in charge of shooting the post-credits scene of Ms. Marvel.

This was confirmed by the directors of Ms. Marvel Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi in a recent interview with The Wrap, where they revealed that none of them knew of the existence of this scene until the post-production of the series, since the order came from the heads of Marvel Studios.

“Well, we didn’t shoot that scene. Nia DaCosta was doing The Marvels. She was instructed to shoot that scene, but she didn’t know it would be a post-credits scene for our show,” they commented.

“And we didn’t know it existed until we were doing the color grading, and then all of a sudden after the credits you see that scene. It’s like, ‘Ah!’ After the scene with the X-Men, and then this, it was like, boom, boom: double head blast.”

There is still something left for us to continue with the plot of Ms. Marvel in the sequel to Captain Marvel, since The Marvels movie will be released in theaters next year.

For its part, the next Marvel Cinematic Universe It will be She-Hulk: Lawyer Hulka, the new Marvel Studios series that will land in the Disney Plus catalog on August 17, 2022. Meanwhile, here we recommend some of the best Disney Plus series that can be seen right now .