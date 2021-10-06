the director of the sequel wants John Travolta and Nicolas Cage

The director of the next film by Face / Off – Two faces of a killer has a particular desire

In February it was revealed that the director of Godzilla vs Kong Adam Wingard was chosen to direct the new film Face / Off – Two faces of a killer. It was initially announced as a remake of the original 1997 John Woo film, but it was later made clear by Wingard himself that his film will be a true sequel. Now, the director expresses one of his wishes: to get back John Travolta And Nicolas Cage, protagonists of the original. Speaking in a new interview, Wingard revealed that they are writing the script to present to both actors, but their involvement in the project will all depend on whether they like the draft or not.

“Some people assume that this is a film simply set in the world of Face / Off. For me it is not like that. It’s about Sean Archer and Castor Troy. That’s what this movie is about. It is the continuation of that story. It’s difficult to talk about anything else, but this is, for me, the definitive continuation of that saga “. Wingard confirmed that the draft of the film, co-written with Simon Barrett, is nearing completion. They will be delivering it to the studio soon and, for now, things are going well. “They read our subject. Everyone agrees, but actually delivering the script is a different thing, so we’ll see how everyone reacts “.

The original Face / Off is an action thriller that was directed by John Woo and starring John Travolta and Nicolas Cage, respectively as an FBI special agent and a terrorist. The two bitter enemies assume the identity of each other, as the title suggests, exchanging faces. Travolta’s FBI agent Sean Archer tracks down the Castor Troy played by Cage, but Troy was seriously injured in a plane crash. Archer then undergoes surgery to replace his face with Troy’s in order to go undercover as a criminal. The original cast also included Joan Allen, Alessandro Nivola, Gina Gershon, Dominque Swain, Nick Cassavetes, Harve Presnell, Colm Feore, John Carroll Lynch.