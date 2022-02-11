the director of the series talks about the links with the previous chapters – Nerd4.life

Tetsuya Takahashi, the executive director of Xenoblade Chronicles 3shared a message to all fans of the series in which he talks about links with previous chapters and mentions some clues about the themes of the game featured in the announcement trailer.

The Nintendo Direct of February 2022 was full of news and among these undoubtedly stands out Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the new JRPG exclusively for Nintendo Switch made by Monolith Soft. In the post posted on Nintendo’s blog, Takahashi describes the game as “an entirely new adventure that combines the worlds of Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2,” accompanying players into the future“, and hinting at some specific sequences from the announcement trailer that surprised fans and the game’s ties to previous chapters.

“We want to share with you some news on the latest Monoloith Soft game: Xenoblade Chronicles 3. As the name suggests, this is the third installment in the Xenoblade Chronicles series. We are currently refining the final details to ensure we are making the best possible game on the basis of everything we have learned from previous titles “, begins Takahashi.

“The most meaningful image is the one where a g appearsMechanis’s large broken sword and a huge hole in the Urayan titan’s body. I guess everyone who saw the trailer was surprised by the final scene. What does it refer to? I can’t reveal it yet. However, I can tell you that it is an image conceived some time ago. More precisely, it was conceived roughly between the end of the development of Xenoblade Chronicles and the beginning of the development of Xenoblade Chronicles 2. So this is not a recent addition. We believe that the title will be appreciated both by those who have played Xenoblade Chronicles and / or Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and by those who instead face a game of the series for the first time. ”

Flutes will be a key element of Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Takashi later talked about the soundtrack, composed by Yasunori Mitsuda, Manami Kiyota, ACE, Kenji Hiramatsu and Mariam Abounnasr, and how you represent the atmospheric characteristics of the series, while adding new features. Among this is a track based on flutes, an instrument that will be a key element of Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

“The music in the game retains the unique atmosphere of Xenoblade Chronicles, while adding an innovative touch, namely the integration, as a melodic theme, of a track based on flutes. The flute is, in fact, one of the key elements of this. game, ”Takashi says, adding that there are clues to the game’s other themes in yesterday’s trailer. “The trailer hides many other elements and themes that we will reveal little by little over the next few months.”

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be available exclusively for Nintendo Switch in the month of September 2022. If you haven’t done so yet, we recommend that you read our preview of Monolith Soft’s highly anticipated new JRPG.