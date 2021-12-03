The director of the Teatro Sociale is confident: “Supergreen pass, an extra security”

by Eva Zandonà ROVIGO In Rovigo, culture is revived through one of its spearheads, the historic Teatro Sociale, which just a few weeks ago started a very rich review of events. Luigi Puxeddu, artistic director of the theater since the beginning of 2020, tells of its restart after the long months of alternating closures, including green pass checks, safety regulations and new shows on the doorstep. The Super green pass will be introduced shortly. What situation lies ahead? “We do not expect any changes in turnout from the public. On the contrary, I believe that the spectators will feel safer and will come more willingly. Then, the theater is …

In Rovigo, culture is revived through one of its spearheads, the historic Teatro Sociale, which just a few weeks ago started a very rich review of events. Luigi Puxeddu, artistic director of the theater since the beginning of 2020, tells of its restart after the long months of alternating closures, including green pass checks, safety regulations and new shows on the doorstep.

The Super green pass will be introduced shortly. What situation lies ahead?

“We do not expect any changes in turnout from the public. On the contrary, I believe that the spectators will feel safer and will come more willingly. Then, the theater is already in itself one of the safest places among those we usually frequent. , it is also true that in these two years all the prospective statistics on the number of spectators have jumped. I have compared myself with other artistic directors and we live a little for the day, in sensations. too long. Another closure would also mean losing contact with the public. ”

How have you equipped yourself for the application of security protocols?

“The theater has 80% capacity, with 500 seats that can be occupied. At the entrance, two operators, together with the ticket control, measure the temperature and check the green passes. This is why sometimes long queues are created at the entrance , but people know that this is a necessary procedure and wait patiently. During the shows, you must always wear a mask. “

How did the first months of reopening go after the long closure caused by Covid?

“I entered the service as artistic director at the beginning of 2020, and a month later the pandemic exploded. So my experience started in a challenging way. I remember how in February the trucks with the scenes for the scheduled shows were already arriving. We had to have them unloaded in the warehouse and urgently block all the evidence. From that moment on there was a continuous reorganization. From the outside, beyond the curtain, everything seemed to have stopped, but in reality we were working the double to constantly reschedule our activities according to the Dpcm. We tried to adapt to the situation as best we could. After the second wave, several shows were streamed on Youtube. In those months we also had an important opportunity, that to host the Rai troupes for various programs, such as for Roberto Prosseda’s cycle of lectures-concerts on rai 5. I believe this was the first time in which the social media has been broadcast on Rai so many times “.

Then the slow return to normal …

“Yes, the winter season has finally started with great public enthusiasm. La Traviata, a show of our production that inaugurated the opera season, has been very successful. The next event scheduled will be on December 8 and will open the season of the opera. prose with Umberto Orsini and Franco Brancarioli. Many well-known faces will also arrive, such as Marco Paolini and Ale & Franz. There are already numerous new subscribers, we hope for a full restart “.