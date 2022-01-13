the director of the third film changes

A Quiet Place 3 will have a new movie director behind the camera. According to Deadline, Paramount Pictures has hired Michael Sarnoski, the director of PIG, to breathe new life into the horror franchise. The direction of the first two chapters – we remember – was entrusted to John Krasinski, also creator and interpreter of the films alongside Emily Blunt.

The new project – lo spin off in progress – was to be written and directed by Jeff Nichols. The latter left the helm of the third film in the franchise last year, despite the success of A Quiet Place and its sequel. A choice, that of Nichols, that fans are still trying to understand. But, on the other hand, the decision is only of the director and in any case the new film makes use of an excellent replacement. Michael Sarnoski could bring a whole new and fresh story to the big screen. A different but effective vision, like his latest effort: PIG.

From the new director of A Quiet Place 3

The film mentioned above, PIG, sees protagonist Nicolas Cage in the shoes of a former chef, now engaged in the search for truffles. There history follows a truffle collector, Rob, whose beloved pig is stolen. The protagonist will do everything possible to bring him home. PIG received the critical acclaim, who praised it the direction and the topics covered, as well as Cage’s performance. By the way, the actor received a nomination for best actor at the 27th Critics’ Choice Awards for his role. We called him “actor”, but remember that Nicolas Caga prefers to be defined with another term.

Returning to the third A Quiet Place film, John Krasinski made up the new story, or so it seems from the latest information leaked. There are no new details regarding the plot. The spin-off is expected to hit US theaters on March 31, 2023.

The original At Quiet Place he had cashed in over 335 million dollars at the global box office when it debuted in 2018. The sequel had far exceeded $ 100 million globally. We just have to wait for the spin-off to see if it will live up to the first two chapters and the expectations of the fans.