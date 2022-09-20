The director of ‘Thunderbolts’ reveals new details of the Marvel film

Thunderboltswhich was announced at the beginning of summer and was one of the big projects confirmed at Disney’s D23 Expo a few days ago, will have stars like Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan leading a supergroup of heroes and antiheroes of different stripes. Is now director Jake Schreier, who has shared some details about the new movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A group of heroes with their own traumas and pasts: this will be the Thunderbolts in the MCU

Jake Schreier, filmmaker responsible for Paper cities, shared some details about the new film with those attending the aforementioned Disney fair, explaining how his approach to the project was going to be. “I think you can see an amazing group of people who share a certain kind of past traumaand that they must learn to work together in a concrete wayovercoming some indescribable obstacles”, remarks the person in charge of the Marvel film. David Harborone of the protagonists, believes that this point of misfits that all the members of the group dismiss is the key.







“There’s a lot of work behind it, I think it’s really exciting. I think it’s a unique MCU movie in the sense that you have a lot of misfits, outcasts, losers, and people who don’t really measure up to being called superheroes.“, he says. “Then you have some great actors and actresses, and since the public has mixed feelings with our characters, it can be something fantastic”, concluded the actor of Stranger Things.

“ These heroes drag past traumas and must cooperate to get ahead

The new set will have Pugh as Yelena Belova, the stepsister of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), who will play the leader of the group. A set led by a sort of Nick Fury, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who will be brought back to life by Julia Louis-Dreyfus after several previous appearances in series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the rumors have been advancing, Sebastian Stan will return as bucky barnesaka the Winter Soldier, with Alexei Shostakov (aka Red Guardian), reappearing under the talent of David Harbour. he joins Ava Starr (Ghost with Hannah John-Kamen after appearing in Ant-Man and the Wasp) and Antonia Dreykov (Taskmaster, with the face of Olga Kurylenko). next to them be John Walker (Wyatt Russell), who after his time as Captain America, ended up being reborn as US. Agent. Although it has not been revealed, nor does it appear in the official art, it would not be surprising if Daniel Brhl’s Barn Zemo appeared, original founder of the team in Marvel comics.

Thunderbolts It does not have a release date although it will arrive in 2024.