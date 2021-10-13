the director recounts Chris Hemsworth’s reaction to the cut scene where Thor was transformed into a frog!

Chris Hemsworth really enjoyed his brief stint on the Loki set, even though his scene was cut from the first episode.

Last week it was released on the streaming platform Disney + the sixth and final episode of Loki, the series of Marvel Studios focused on God of Deception (Tom Hiddleston) escaped with the Tesseract during Avengers: Endgame.

In the fifth episode, there is also an Easter Egg dedicated to a very particular character: Throg, that is a Thor with the appearance of a frog trying to reach the Mjolnir while trapped, which he was voiced by Chris Hemsworth.

In the final product it was a simple easter egg of a few seconds, but the production actually shot a meeting between Thor And Loki, with the God of Thunder who was transformed into a frog by his brother … and ended up insulting and punching him! This is precisely the scene seen in the trailer that has never been inserted in the series, where the protagonist is in Asgard and wears the costume of Thor (2011) of Kenneth Branagh.

During a recent interview, the director Kate Herron spoke about the reaction of Chris Hemsworth to this surreal cut scene, explaining:

It is definitely in favor! I remember recording it with him and in the end I was really sorry not to put this scene in the first episode. Chris was… I really think he liked it. I remember he laughed a lot, it was surreal to record it, even though the original version we had was very short, but really sweet. But he found this extremely amusing. He probably thought “Ok, that’s great … but what are we doing?”

Finally, returning to the Ester egg of the fifth episode, the director explained how the idea was born:

I think I got the idea from Futurama, I always thought about this shot that goes down more and more down to the earth, I wanted to insert an Easter Egg there … we thought about some things, but it is when we completed the montage of the first episode that I thought “let’s put Thor frog under there“, So we were able to insert this little Easter Egg.

Recall that the series, written and created by Michael Waldron (Rick & Morty, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness) and directed by Kate Herron (Sex Education), sees in the cast Tom Hiddleston (Loki Laufeyson), Owen Wilson (Mobius M. Mobius), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Judge Renslayer), Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15), Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie Laufeydottir), Sasha Lane (Hunter C-20), Tare Strong (Miss Minutes), Richard E. Grant (Classic Loki) e Jack Veal (Kid Loki).

SYNOPSIS

“The series, coming to Disney + on June 9, 2021, stars the God of Deception as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.“

