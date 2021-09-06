the director reveals Chris Hemsworth’s surprise secret “cameo”

On Wednesday it was released on the streaming platform Disney + the fifth episode of Loki, the new series of Marvel Studios focused on God of Deception interpreted by Tom Hiddleston. The show will see the alternate version of the stepbrother of Thor, escaped with the Tesseract in 2012 during Avengers: Endgame, collaborate with the temporal organization Time Variance Authority to preserve the correct flow of time.

In the episode, there is also an Easter Egg dedicated to a very particular character: Throg, that is a Thor with the appearance of a frog trying to reach the Mjolnir while he is trapped.

During a new interview, the director Kate Herron discussed the series Easter Eggs, explained that the character is voiced directly by Chris Hemsworth (who plays the God of Thunder in the MCU), who recorded some cries and verses for the production.

Indeed in his second cameo, Throg he does not speak, but only screams in a desperate attempt to get out of the glass jar and grab the Mjolnir. Here is what the director explained:

Throg, of course, having it was great. We have recorded Chris Hemsworth for him! We registered it for this occasion, we have not recycled anything ready!

in Episode Five of #Loki #ReleaseTheThrogCut ⛈#PrayersForPuddleGulp 🐸 pic.twitter.com/2TIyvf1Mk8 — Twitch.tv/ForAllNerds (@ForAllNerds) July 10, 2021 In the comics the identity of Throg has been assumed by two characters: first, by Thor when he was transformed by Loki into an amphibian, and secondly, by a Simon Williams, a man condemned in the body of a frog called Puddlegulp because of a curse. The written “T365”On the jar is also a reference to Thor Vol. 1 # 365 of 1986, register written and drawn by Walt Simonson in which the God of Thunder frog, trapped in Central Park, try to escape the influence of Piper. Recall that the series, written and created by Michael Waldron (Rick & Morty, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness) and directed by Kate Herron (Sex Education), sees in the cast Tom Hiddleston (Loki Laufeyson), Owen Wilson (Mobius M. Mobius), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Judge Renslayer), Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15), Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie Laufeydottir), Sasha Lane (Hunter C-20), Tare Strong (Miss Minutes), Richard E. Grant (Classic Loki) e Jack Veal (Kid Loki). SYNOPSIS

“The series, coming to Disney + on June 9, 2021, stars the God of Deception as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.“ Source



