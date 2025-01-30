The director who turned down Marvel and now triumphs at the 2025 Oscars

What To Know ” At the Golden Globes, Demi Moore secured the award for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical, emerging as one of the year’s biggest surprises.

Before “Black Widow” hit theaters, Marvel Studios explored various options to find a prestigious director for Scarlett Johansson’s final dance as the heroine. Among those considered was a now-celebrated filmmaker who has taken the Oscars by storm in 2025.

the surprising decision

As revealed by a prominent industry source, Marvel Studios reached out to Coralie Fargeat, known for her groundbreaking film “The Substance.” Her movie, released last year, made headlines by earning five Oscar nominations for 2025, including Best Picture—a first for a body-horror genre film. Fargeat is also in the running for Best Director, a testament to her tenacity and vision.

When Marvel approached her with an offer to direct “Black Widow,” Fargeat had to make a bold choice. She declined the offer because her focus was entirely on “The Substance.” The potential financial gains from Marvel’s project were significant, but she remained steadfast in her commitment to her film. Time has proven her decision right.

the rise of “the substance”

“The Substance” began gaining momentum with its powerful social commentary embedded within the body-horror genre. The film tackled the theme of violence against women, showcasing how they sometimes become complicit in their own subjugation. It received widespread acclaim wherever it screened and won Best Screenplay at the Cannes Film Festival. Gradually, it became one of the major phenomena of 2024.

award season success

The award season brought unprecedented recognition for “The Substance.” At the Golden Globes, Demi Moore secured the award for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical, emerging as one of the year’s biggest surprises. This accolade marked a long-overdue acknowledgment of Moore’s talent. With five Oscar nominations under its belt, Coralie Fargeat’s creation has been immortalized as an enduring milestone in cinematic history—all stemming from her brave decision to turn down Marvel and focus on her own masterpiece.