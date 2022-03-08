“The disappearance is a great pain. The captain’s armband …”

The funeral of Pino Wilson to the Cristo Re church in viale Mazzini. The entire Biancoceleste people and the members of the Lazio they showed up to say goodbye to the former captain who raised the championship of the 1974 to the sky. Among the members there is also Ciro Immobile who, in addition to expressing his condolences, also formalized the request made by Lazio and accepted by the League in making him wear the red captain’s armband: “I am pleased to, I am happy that the Lega has accepted Lazio’s proposal and I am proud of it. Pino is the history of Lazio, the history of the club we belong to. A great captain of the Italian champion team. The disappearance of him so suddenly is a great pain, it has left us all very sad “.

DEDICATION – “We dedicated the victory in Cagliari to him even if it happened earlier, let’s try to give him the one with Venice to the family and do something for him. Lazio in 1974? We always take from history that teaches us many things. Pino taught us to fight, to win, we always try to take from the best and he was one of those “.